Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 19.0% in November

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EVM opened at $11.61 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0402 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 663,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 208.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 125,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.