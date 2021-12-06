Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 19.0% in November

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
EVM opened at $11.61 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $12.36.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0402 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
