Insider Selling: AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Sells $1,492,800.00 in Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $38.55 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCX. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

