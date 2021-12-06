Clifford Sosin Buys 470,000 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $5.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $593.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,153 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,688 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,330,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,100,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

