Morgan Stanley Raises Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 394.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PC Connection by 16.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $55.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,607 shares of company stock valued at $454,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNXN shares. TheStreet raised PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

