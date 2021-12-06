Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 196,691 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.