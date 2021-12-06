Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at $5,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

