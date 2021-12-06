Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells 13,523 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83.

On Monday, October 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98.

On Friday, October 8th, Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77.

ENTA opened at $82.67 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTA. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.