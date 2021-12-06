Marqeta (MQ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ):

12/4/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/2/2021 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/26/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/25/2021 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/17/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/15/2021 – Marqeta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Marqeta had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of MQ opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

