State Street Corp Makes New $499,000 Investment in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMBL shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

