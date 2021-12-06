Morgan Stanley Sells 102,170 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 849,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,495,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

