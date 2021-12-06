Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,675 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

