Morgan Stanley Buys 46,128 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

