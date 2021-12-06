193,000 Shares in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 193,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ault Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ault Global by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ault Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ault Global by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ault Global by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 151,920 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPW stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

In other news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 292,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $822,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 69,209 shares in the company, valued at $194,477.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,042,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,820,736 and have sold 38,000 shares valued at $79,040. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ault Global Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

