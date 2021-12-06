Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMF stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

