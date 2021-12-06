Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,802 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.9% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,170 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

UTI opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

