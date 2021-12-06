State Street Corp Sells 887,177 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 887,177 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $2,833,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $2,615,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $1,677,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GORO. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GORO opened at $1.79 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.