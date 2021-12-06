State Street Corp Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 843.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ZYNE opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.