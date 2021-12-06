State Street Corp Makes New Investment in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

In other news, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $130,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $829,520. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91. The company has a market cap of $200.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.76.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INMB shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB).

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.