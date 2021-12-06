C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wedbush

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $29.75 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $8,561,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

