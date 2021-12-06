KeyCorp Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $75.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NCNO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.06.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. nCino has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,503 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,657. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of nCino by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 270,317 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in nCino by 56.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in nCino by 265.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in nCino by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.