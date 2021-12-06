Northern Trust Corp Sells 73,189 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,189 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aprea Therapeutics were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APRE opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.06. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,428 shares of company stock worth $591,941. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

APRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

