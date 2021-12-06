Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) vs. China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Head to Head Survey

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

China Mengniu Dairy pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Mengniu Dairy and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 0 0 N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 26.96% 76.50% 24.30%

Volatility & Risk

China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Mengniu Dairy $11.02 billion 2.02 $510.78 million N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.17 billion 0.80 $1.31 billion $5.74 2.50

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than China Mengniu Dairy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats China Mengniu Dairy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt. The Ice Cream Products segment manufactures and distributes ice cream. The Milk Powder Products segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Others segment engages in the provision of cheese and plant-based nutrition products, as well as trading business. It also offers organic food and formula products for babies and toddlers. The company offers its dairy products under the MENGNIU brand. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

