Northern Trust Corp Sells 301,978 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 301,978 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 93,210 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preetam Shah bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $125,140 over the last three months. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

