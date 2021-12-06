Northern Trust Corp Has $170,000 Stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,455 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASPS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.62. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

