Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 62.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 100,802 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

