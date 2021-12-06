Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 11,769 Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.