Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,072 Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in aTyr Pharma were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 49,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

LIFE stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $216.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.49.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

