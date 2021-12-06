Northern Trust Corp Has $140,000 Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

SBT stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $264.86 million, a P/E ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

