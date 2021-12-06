Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 212,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 58,385 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE opened at $20.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $514.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $87,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 165,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $547,085. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

