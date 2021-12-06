Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 49,595 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 73,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.28 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $226.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

