Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Path by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Path by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bio-Path by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

BPTH opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.71. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

