Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $89,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $674.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

