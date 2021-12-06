Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 8,398 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,890 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:BCH opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

