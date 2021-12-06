Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $330,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.