Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 75.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in LifeMD by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Naveen Bhatia purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc David Benathen purchased 7,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $32,028.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,776 shares of company stock worth $574,969. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

