Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.96.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.74. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 177,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,230,000 after purchasing an additional 64,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

