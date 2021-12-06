JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

UNCRY opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

