Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $109.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.55 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $108.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $417.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. The business had revenue of $111.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSQ stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $210.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

