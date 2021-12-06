Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 250,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

