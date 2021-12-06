Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Director Sells $4,381,014.24 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HNST opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.