Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells $8,896,709.79 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $8,896,709.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $6,297,621.12.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Idea Men, Llc sold 156,132 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $7,002,520.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $3,084,605.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $10,775,730.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $12,511,842.24.

Shares of GDRX opened at $38.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 43.13 and a beta of -0.69.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoodRx by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after purchasing an additional 639,551 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $64,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after buying an additional 637,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

