CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.96.

CRWD opened at $197.05 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.62.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

