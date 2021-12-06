Short Interest in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Declines By 20.0%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.21. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.