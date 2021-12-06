Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 621,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.72 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after buying an additional 687,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after buying an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 207,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 203,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 262,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 197,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

