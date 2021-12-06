ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARYE. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $988,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

