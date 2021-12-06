Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$141.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.98.

RY stock opened at $100.21 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after buying an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after buying an additional 936,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

