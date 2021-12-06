Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MNRL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -182.89 and a beta of 2.32. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

