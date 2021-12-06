Royal Bank of Canada Cuts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $220.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $345.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

