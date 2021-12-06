TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

TASK opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.98. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. As a group, analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

