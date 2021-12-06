Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immutep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of Immutep stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Immutep has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.95.
About Immutep
Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Read More: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.