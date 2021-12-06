Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immutep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Immutep alerts:

Shares of Immutep stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Immutep has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Immutep by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 92,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immutep by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Immutep by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.